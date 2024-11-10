Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,064,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 1,286,914 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primo Water

Primo Water Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Primo Water’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 375.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.