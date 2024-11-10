Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 167,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATE

Fate Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.