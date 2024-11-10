Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. uniQure makes up about 0.9% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in uniQure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

