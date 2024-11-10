Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,803 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,019,000. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $514.14 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $369.57 and a one year high of $514.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.62 and its 200 day moving average is $471.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

