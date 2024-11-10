Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 89,277 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

