Proficio Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $190.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

