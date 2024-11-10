ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading 0.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.65. 1,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

