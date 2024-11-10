Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1,000.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMO opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

