Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Q2 stock opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

