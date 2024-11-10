QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.690-1.910 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.12.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 66.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

