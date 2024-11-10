Raymond James Increases MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $28.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of MeridianLink stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,108. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.98. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeridianLink will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MeridianLink by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

