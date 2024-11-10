Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Price

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

FHN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FHN

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 7,645,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 306.2% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Horizon by 44.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.