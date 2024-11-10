RB Global Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company experienced a 7% decline in total gross transaction value (GTV) to $3.6 billion, attributed to lower average selling prices across all sectors. Despite this, service revenue saw a 1% increase year-over-year to $779.9 million due to a higher service revenue take rate. This growth was supported by marketplace services, particularly in the transportation sector.

However, there was an 18% decrease in inventory sales revenue to $201.9 million, influenced by declines in the commercial construction and transportation sectors. Net income surged by 20% to $76.0 million, and net income available to common stockholders increased by 22% to $66.9 million. Diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders rose to $0.36 per share, reflecting a 20% increase year-over-year.

RB Global’s adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1% to $283.7 million, primarily due to lower GTV, inventory return, and increased operating expenses. The company updated its full-year 2024 outlook, anticipating GTV growth of 0% to 2%, adjusted EBITDA of $1,235 to $1,270 million, and a 25% to 27% full-year tax rate.

Jeffrey Smith, a director at RB Global, retired from the Board effective November 6, 2024. CEO Jim Kessler expressed gratitude for Smith’s contributions, emphasizing his guidance during crucial company transitions. Bob Elton, Chair of RB Global, also praised Smith’s role on the Board during pivotal company phases.

RB Global hosted a conference call on November 8, 2024, to discuss these financial results with relevant stakeholders, projecting continued growth and strategic initiatives to enhance long-term performance.

For further details and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, interested parties are encouraged to refer to RB Global’s full 8-K filing on its website.

Please note that the financial data discussed is based on the company’s Q3 earnings report and the accompanying earnings presentation.

