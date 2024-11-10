Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stake Cut by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,533.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 606,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,487,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

