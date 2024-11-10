ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNWWW) Shares Up 20.8% – Here’s What Happened

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNWWW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

