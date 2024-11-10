Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Raised by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up about 3.2% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $41,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.59. 1,011,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.92 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.36.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.