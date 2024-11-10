Retirement Solution LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Retirement Solution LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 1.4% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $28.34.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

