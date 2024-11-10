River Global Investors LLP Acquires 1,497 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.04. 20,152,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,972. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

