River Global Investors LLP Acquires 212 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

River Global Investors LLP increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,291. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

