River Global Investors LLP Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,122,000 after buying an additional 318,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,712,000 after buying an additional 582,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 45.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Block by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,143,000 after buying an additional 326,444 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,843,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,417. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $539,404.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

