River Global Investors LLP Has $1.92 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

River Global Investors LLP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,699,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

