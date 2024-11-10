River Global Investors LLP Has $3.20 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

River Global Investors LLP raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 683,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

