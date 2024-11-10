River Global Investors LLP Purchases 7,286 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 5.5 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,932,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

