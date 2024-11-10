River Global Investors LLP Purchases 737 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.0% of River Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,362,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,190,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,879,000 after acquiring an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCK traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $613.00. 1,270,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,233. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $513.03 and a 200 day moving average of $551.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

