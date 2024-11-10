River Global Investors LLP Sells 46,007 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

River Global Investors LLP cut its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in NOV were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 49.9% during the third quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 334,925 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NOV by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 528,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NOV Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

