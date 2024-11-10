Riverstone Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,933 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

