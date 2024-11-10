RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after buying an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after purchasing an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $47.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

