RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average of $93.24. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.