RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,406 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 130.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DD opened at $84.17 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.