Robert C. Hain Purchases 2,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Hain purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $172,158.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.91%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ARR. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

