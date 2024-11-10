Robert C. Hain Purchases 2,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Hain purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $172,158.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 304.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ARR. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
