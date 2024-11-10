Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $288.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.21.

ROK stock opened at $272.14 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average of $266.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,151.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,817,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

