Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.