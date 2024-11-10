Rosenblatt Securities Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $50.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $36.82. 6,456,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. Five9 has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,081.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $1,097,753 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Five9 by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 82,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 188,043 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

