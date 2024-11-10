Roth Mkm Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $31.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,650.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,724 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 654,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

