Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $11.88 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $11,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.