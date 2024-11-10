Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $245,000 Holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:WANT opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 3.77. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.
Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Profile
