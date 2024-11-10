Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $245,000 Holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WANT opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 3.77. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Get Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X alerts:

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.