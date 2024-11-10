Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $62,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Geron by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth $6,752,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GERN. Leerink Partners began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

