Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $111.63 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.