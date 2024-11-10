Royal Bank of Canada Lowers InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. TD Securities raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.93.

IIP.UN opened at C$10.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.25. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

