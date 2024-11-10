Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.68 ($3.59) and traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.52). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.55), with a volume of 848,290 shares.
Ruffer Investment Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £947.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9,100.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 274.73.
Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,666.67%.
Insider Activity at Ruffer Investment
Ruffer Investment Company Profile
Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.