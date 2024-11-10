Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,136 shares of company stock worth $6,960,032 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

