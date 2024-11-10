Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Sells $629,760.00 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $162.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.71. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $163.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.