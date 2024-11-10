Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 5,036 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $330.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 371,695 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

