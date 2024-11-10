Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after acquiring an additional 160,184 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.95. 6,797,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,288. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $398.21 and a 52-week high of $551.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

