Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 604 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 1,391,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,237.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,150. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

