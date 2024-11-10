Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,093,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,096. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

