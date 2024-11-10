Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Dominion Energy by 316.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 90,020 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,554,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,439. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

