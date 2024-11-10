Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 2,099 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.07. 8,869,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,145,082. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.