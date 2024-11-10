Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

