Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock Price

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Onestream stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,688,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81. Onestream has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter worth $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Onestream during the third quarter worth $338,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Onestream during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth about $569,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

